Seminarian Profile - Martin Estrada

By The Message Staff

Martin Estrada

Name: Martin Estrada

Date of Birth: July 17, 1983

Where were you born? San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

I have 9 siblings: Alfonso (50), Marta (49), Josie (47), Olivia (46), Ignacio (44), Alberto (42), Juan (41), Guadalupe (39) and Alejandro (37).

Parents’ names: Jose Guadalupe Estrada and Maria del Socorro Vasquez

Current Parish: St. Joseph Parish in Jasper

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

What most attracts me to the priesthood is the ability to serve God’s people in a deeper way and to walk with them toward a more authentic and closer relationship with Him.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

Do not be afraid or doubtful. Just give the opportunity to Christ to work on you, and He will lead you to the best path.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

A disciple is somebody who follows Jesus closely, attentively and unconditionally. Our church needs men and women who would like to respond to the call to leave everything behind for a more meaningful life at the side of Christ.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I did most of my studies in Mexico. When I was discerning priesthood, I moved to Chicago where I did my philosophical and theological studies.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

“I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me.” (Gal 2:20). I like this passage because it helps me to reflect that our goal is to give up our own desires and plans – to let Jesus lead our lives and fill them with his love.

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?

My favorite saint is St. Therese of Lisieux because she trusted the Lord even in difficult times. She is a role model for perseverance.