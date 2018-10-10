Seminarian Profile - Philip Rogier

By The Message Staff

Philip Rogier

Name: Phillip Rogier

Date of Birth: April 12, 1996

Where were you born? Arkansas

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

Elizabeth Hobson (28) and Marc Rogier (27)

Parents’ names: David and Ann (Harpenau) Rogier

Current Parish: Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

Praying with the repentant and showing them the fullness of God’s love through the sacraments is exciting to me - to forgive a multitude of sins so that they can see God and embrace His love and He embraces them. I also fall in love with the priesthood by the simplicity of seeing everyone in my parish receive communion. The Eucharist is the source and summit of our faith and I feel Christ calling me through Himself in the Eucharist to lovingly sacrifice myself to those around me.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

Embrace the love of God and do not be afraid of what He may ask of you. Your plans will be changed and it will freak you out, but joy and peace will follow. God’s love and consolations are sufficient and overflowing. He will provide for you somehow; even when you are stressed about money or time, it will be fine.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

I think that a good disciple must strive for holiness (will God’s Will and sacrificing for it), devotion (praying through each moment of the day and frequenting the sacraments) and openness (authentically yourself, open to God and open to conversation about God with others). True disciples are powerful, for they set hearts aflame with love of God.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I grew up in Ferdinand and went to Forest Park High School. I was in wrestling for 12 years and played mellophone and trumpet in the marching band. I study German for fun and travelled to Germany for four weeks of classes in July. In my free time, I play Settlers of Catan, garden and hang out with friends.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

John 14:1: “Do not let your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me.” Christ calls us to trust in him. I say often that I trust the Father’s plans, and Christ tells us what He asks of us.

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?

I really admire St. Francis of Assisi. While the world sees him as merely a man who liked animals, I see him as the hardcore, radical follower-of-Christ that he is. He left wealth and comfort to kiss lepers and sleep in caves and barns. He had nothing, but in Christ, he had everything.