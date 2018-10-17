Diocese Of Evansville Seminarian Profile - Keith Hart

By The Message Staff

Keith Hart

Name: Keith Hart

Date of Birth: June 2, 1997

Where were you born? Jasper

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

Matthew (33) and Nathan (31)

Parents’ names: Bud and Anita Hart

Current Parish: St. Peter Parish, Montgomery

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

Administering the sacraments. Priests help others to encounter God through the sacraments.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

Pray about it and talk to your pastor or vocation director.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

Discipleship is putting Jesus Christ first and foremost in my life. The Church needs disciples to spread the life giving message of Christ to the world.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I went to Barr-Reeve Community Schools in Montgomery. I was active in band and art and book clubs. In my free time I enjoy reading.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

John 6:53. Jesus makes clear the central role that the Eucharist plays in the life of a Christian.

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?

My favorite saint is St. Maximilian Kolbe. His selflessness is very inspiring.