Diocese Of Evansville Seminarian Profile - Nicholas Sellers

By The Message Staff

Name: Nicholas Sellers

Date of Birth: February 24, 1997

Where were you born? Evansville

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

Jacob (23), Isaac (19), Caleb (17) and Lloyd (11)

Parents’ names: Jeff and Amy Sellers

Current Parish: Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

I enjoy witnessing priests walk with others in all stages of their lives. Also, I am attracted to their ability to bring the graces of the sacraments to the sheep.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

I would tell him to seek after the heart of the true Shepherd. If he spends time with Christ everyday, his vocation will become more clear.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

Discipleship does not mean to be sinless; rather, it means to continue searching the depths of Christ’s love. In finding that love, we will long to bring it to others. The Church needs disciples because they are witnesses of what it means to truly live.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I attended Holy Cross Catholic School, Fort Branch Community School and Gibson Southern High School. I played football, basketball and baseball. I also loved theater. Today, I enjoy just about any sport, and you will often find me reading a book.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

I find myself thinking a lot about John 15:13, and the love that Christ speaks of here. “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” If only we lived each moment laying down our lives for others.

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why? Saint John Paul the Great has always inspired me. He endured so much darkness in his life, yet he seemed to radiate with joy. Also, his love for Christ in the Eucharist has taught me that a life centered on Christ is a life of love and adventure.