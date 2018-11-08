Diocese Of Evansville Seminarian Profile - Nicholas Biever

By The Message Staff

Nicholas Biever

Name: Nick Biever

Date of Birth: May 16, 1996

Where were you born? Evansville

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

1 sister: Liz Adler, 24

Parents’ names: Richard and Mary Biever

Current Parish: Annunciation Parish

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

Living a life of faith while igniting faith in others through the sacraments is the most attractive thing when I think of priestly life.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

I would suggest intense and sincere one-on-one prayer with God. You could begin with a night praying about married life for an hour, an hour exploring a priestly life and a night weighing the pros and cons of each. I would then seek out a spiritual director or a vocational director to explore options.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

I would describe being a disciple of Christ as loving God more than anything. Although we may not be called to physically leave everything to follow Jesus, we should always put Jesus first. As we juggle work, classes, homework and a social life, it is important not to get lost in it. Daily Mass, private prayer with God and adoration all work wonders when keeping the faith fire burning.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I was homeschooled in high school and went to the University of Southern Indiana for my undergraduate degree in Computer Information Systems. I enjoy building computers, reading and playing euchre in my free time.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

One of my favorite stories is the stoy of the Fiery Furnace in Daniel. It is a great witness of faith that we can apply in the modern world, which can sometimes seem lacking.

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?

My favorite saint is my Confirmation saint - St. Simon Stock. Mary appeared to him with the brown scapular to protect whoever wears it. Wearing a brown scapular today is a great way to spread the faith to others while engaging in a beautiful gift to the church.