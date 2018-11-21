Let's Consider The Vocation Of Marriage

By Father Tyler Tenbarge

November 4-10 was National Vocations Awareness Week. I spent the week visiting Catholic schools and talking about vocations – to the priesthood and consecrated life, in particular. What I found was that there are a lot more young people out there who are open to God's call than the world knows.

What a gift! Please encourage our young people to have courage in listening to Christ.

Sometimes, though, the vocation to marriage is left out. So I want to say a word on the vocation to which the majority of the Church is called, and in which the rest of us see such beauty.

Married couples, we need your collective example. Your faithfulness to your spouses in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health, reminds the rest of us that God is faithful, too. Whether we get it right or get it wrong, God doesn’t leave us. Neither do you. Your steadfast faithfulness to one another – especially when you don’t ‘feel love’ – reminds us that God remains faithful.

Thank you, married couples, for your openness to life. Yes, bringing children into the world. But also raising children. Feeding them. Patiently disciplining them. Teaching them how to pray. Moving them toward Heaven.

God gave us the extraordinary gift of being the only way He places a new soul on this earth. Thank you for letting the Lord bring forth fruit from your union.

Finally, married couples, don’t go it alone. Being married is not easy. Trying to act like things are fine or to do it without help makes it harder.

Make friends. Go to Mass. Make a retreat. Or, if you are not ready to make a retreat or join a group, even simpler – start by following some great pages or people online. Men, “Like” and “Follow” the page “Those Catholic Men” on Facebook. Women, check out Catholic wives and moms like “carolyn_svellerella” or “kwhitaker96” on Instagram. I know it sounds simple, but having an occasional post pop up in your feed helps.

You, married couples, pray so often for vocations to the priesthood. Know that we priests pray for vocations to faithful and holy marriages and families, too.

Father Tenbarge is Associate Pastor of St. Boniface Parish in Evansville, Associate Diocesan Director of Vocations and Chaplain of the Father Deydier House of Discernment.