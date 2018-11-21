Seminarian Profile - Caleb Scherzinger

By The Message Staff

Caleb Scherzinger

Name: Caleb Scherzinger

Date of Birth: November 21, 1996

Where were you born? Celestine

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

One brother: Cole Scherzinger, 19

One sister: Kari Ann Scherzinger, 16

Parents’ names: Karen Scherzinger and Charles Scherzinger, Jr.

Current Parish: St. Isidore the Farmer Parish

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

Celebrating the Holy Mass.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

Pray in front of the blessed sacrament. Also, seek guidance from a priest you trust.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

Discipleship is where you meet someone in their own mess and help lead them to Christ. The Church needs disciples today because many people have given into the secular world and need help/guidance in falling in love with Christ.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I went to Northeast Dubois High School. In high school I was involved in FFA and was on the swim team.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

John 4:14: Whoever drinks the water I shall give will never thirst; the water I shall give will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?

My favorite saint is St. Francis of Assisi. He is my favorite because he went to the fringe of the community and served those who needed it the most.