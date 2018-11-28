Profile - Diocese Of Evansville Seminarian Christopher Wickman

By

Christopher Wickman

Name: Christopher Wickman

Date of Birth: August 3, 1979

Where were you born? Washington, Ind.

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

Sister - Melissa, age 48

Parents’ names: Charles and Roberta Wickman

Current Parish: Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

Service to others has always been a big part of my life. Priests live their lives to serve God’s people on a daily basis. Being with folks in good times and bad, helping them through struggles and celebrating the sacraments are very appealing to me.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

Seek spiritual direction. While everyone should take advantage of spiritual direction to enhance their prayer lives, this is especially important to those discerning. Pray for clarity and be open to God’s plan, whatever that may be.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

Discipleship doesn’t have to be difficult or scary. Often, we think we’re not equipped to spread God’s word. But to me, discipleship can be visible in the way we live, the words we choose adn the way we interact with others. We can take small opportunities every day to simply smile, lead by example and possibly work some “Good News” into conversation with family, friends, coworkers and classmates. It is important in today’s climate, perhaps more than ever, to be a light for each person we encounter.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I was blessed to attend Washington Catholic Schools from Kindergarten through grade 12. From there, I attended Purdue University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology. After a few years working as a sales engineer, I completed an MBA at Butler University and continued my career as a product manager in the fields of air conditioning and product management.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

John 6:60-69. It is important that we remember that, although it is sometimes easier to live “in the world,” we must continue to walk with Christ. “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.”

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?