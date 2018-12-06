Seminarian Profile: Bradley Gehlhausen

By The Message Staff

Name: Bradley Gehlhausen

Date of Birth: April 7, 1995

Where were you born? Jasper

Do you have brothers and sisters? If so, what are their names and ages?

Benjamin “B.J.” Gehlhausen (31), Bridget Hamelman (28) and Brayden Gehlhausen (21)

Parents’ names: Gerald (Jerry) and Lisa Gehlhausen

Current Parish: St. Mary, Ireland

What aspect of priestly ministry is most attractive to you?

The most attractive aspect to me is that of priests, those who are ordained, being the only humans able to consistently channel the Holy Spirit through their limbs.

What would you say to a young man who is considering a call to the priesthood?

Take the next logical step. You don’t have to know,nor worry, about what’s at the top of the stairs to take the step that is right in front of you.

What does discipleship mean to you? Tell us why the Church needs disciples today.

Discipleship means following “the powers that be” wherever they lead you and taking on what responsibilities the journey entails. The church needs people who are not a product of their environment, but people whose environment is a product of them.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I went to Ireland Elementary (Go Spuds!), Jasper High School, Purdue University then Brute College Seminary. I played a lotta tuba, a lotta chess, a lotta ultimate disc and a lotta Super Smash Bros. Melee. I also ran track and earned my Eagle Scout rank.

What Scripture passage hits home with you the most these days? Why?

“Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil.” Mt 6:34.

Do you have a favorite saint? Who is it and why?

Lisa Gehlhausen. She was my mom. She intercedes for me more than anybody.