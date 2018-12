Mass Schedules For Christmas And The Solemnity Of Mary, Mother Of God

By The Message Staff

Parishes in the Diocese of Evansville were invited to provide The Message with Christmas Mass and the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God Holy Day Mass schedules.

North Deanery

Holy Name Parish, Bloomfield: Dec. 24, 8 p.m.; Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.; Jan.1, 9 a.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes: Dec. 24, 10 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Vincennes: Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. John the Baptist Church, Vincennes: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and midnight

St. Joan of Arc, Jasonville: Dec. 24, 8 p.m.; Dec. 31, 5 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and midnight; Dec. 25, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Dec. 31, 4 p.m.; Jan. 1 , 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

St. Mary, Sullivan: Dec. 24, 5 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Jan.1, 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter Parish, Linton: Dec. 24, 6 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Jan.1, 9 a.m.

St. Peter Parish, Montgomery: Dec. 24, 6 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m.; Dec. 31, 5 p.m.; Jan.1, 9:30 a.m.

St. Peter Parish, All Saints Church, Cannelburg: Dec. 24, 4 p.m.

St. Philip Neri Parish, Bicknell: Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m.

South Deanery

All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Church, Evansville: Dec. 24, midnight; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

All Saints Parish, St. Joseph Church, Evansville: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.

Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Church, Evansville: Dec. 24, 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 11 a.m.; Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

Annunciation Parish, Holy Spirit Church, Evansville: Dec. 24, 4 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville: Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.; Jan.1, 9 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.; Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Spanish) and midnight; Dec. 25, 10 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.; Jan.1, 10 a.m.

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville: Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. at the Victory Theater; Dec. 24, midnight; Dec. 25, 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.; Jan.1, 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

St. Boniface Parish, Evansville: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville: Dec. 24, 6 p.m.; Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Church, Evansville: Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and midnight; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 5 p.m.; Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

East Deanery

Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Ferdinand: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.; Dec. 25, 10 a.m.; Dec. 31, 6 p.m.; Jan. 1, 10 a.m.

Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church, St. Henry: Dec. 24, 6 p.m.; Dec. 25, 7:30 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Church, St. Anthony: Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 25, 10 a.m.; Dec.31, 6 p.m.

Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Schnellville: Dec. 24, 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 7:30 a.m.; Jan.1, 6 p.m.

Holy Family Parish, Jasper: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 5 p.m.; Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

Precious Blood Parish, Jasper: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4 p.m.; Jan.1, 8 a.m.

St. Isidore Parish, St. Celestine Church, Celestine: Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.

St. Isidore Parish, St. Raphael Church, Dubois: Dec. 24, 4 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

St. Mary Parish, Huntingburg: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (Spanish) and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4 p.m.; Jan. 1, 8 a.m.

St. Mary Parish, Ireland: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 25, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 1, 8 a.m.

West Deanery

Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oakland City: Dec. 24, 7 p.m.; Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 8:45 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.; Jan.1, 8:45 a.m.

St. Bernard Parish, Snake Run: Dec. 24, 10 p.m.; Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

St. James Parish, Haubstadt: Dec. 24, 5 p.m.; Dec. 25, 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 5 p.m.; Jan. 1, 8 a.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Princeton: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 4 p.m.; Jan. 1, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 5 p.m.; Jan.1, 8 a.m.

St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 am; Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and midnight; Dec. 25, 9 a.m.; Dec. 31, 5 p.m.; Jan. 1, 8 a.m.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Petersburg: Dec. 24, 4 p.m.; Dec. 25, 10 a.m.; Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

St. Philip Parish, Posey County: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.; Dec. 25, 8 a.m.