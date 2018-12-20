Decree Promulgating The Revised Charter For The Protection Of Children And Young People

By

DECREE

On 14 June 2018, the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People was revised and approved by the full body of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at its Plenary Assembly.

Therefore, I hereby promulgate the revised Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People as well as the accompanying documents, Essential Norms for Diocesan/Eparchial Policies Dealing with Allegations of Sexual Abuse of Minors by Priests or Deacons and Statement of Episcopal Commitment, as particular law for the Diocese of Evansville.

Given at Evansville, Indiana

11 December 2018

Most Reverend Joseph M. Siegel, DD, STL

Bishop of Evansville

Tim McGuire

Chancellor