Decree Promulgating The Revised Charter For The Protection Of Children And Young People
DECREE
On 14 June 2018, the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People was revised and approved by the full body of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at its Plenary Assembly.
Therefore, I hereby promulgate the revised Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People as well as the accompanying documents, Essential Norms for Diocesan/Eparchial Policies Dealing with Allegations of Sexual Abuse of Minors by Priests or Deacons and Statement of Episcopal Commitment, as particular law for the Diocese of Evansville.
Given at Evansville, Indiana
11 December 2018
Most Reverend Joseph M. Siegel, DD, STL
Bishop of Evansville
Tim McGuire
Chancellor