Thank Mom Every Day

By

Megan Erbacher

Happy Mother’s Day!

Yeah, yeah – I know what you’re all thinking – Mother’s Day was last Sunday. But doesn’t it seem more appropriate to ensure our mothers know daily just how much they mean to us?

I mean, how do you thank someone who carried you in her womb for nine months, labored and birthed you, and then lovingly raised you – and for some, like me, is still raising you to be the best version of yourself? What words can possibly convey your gratitude for all of that?

If we can’t find the right words, we can always show our love through actions. Do the dishes for her, or wash the laundry; vacuum the house or, for once, pick up after yourself. These are just a few examples of actions you can take to show mom you care – not just on Mother’s Day, but on any day of the year.

All these things – household chores, dinner being ready, a loving embrace – we so often take for granted because mom always handles it for us, without question. Show your appreciation by taking some of it off her plate every once in a while.

“Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all’” (Proverbs 31:28-31).

We can also spend quality time with mom. When we’re younger we don’t quite realize just how meaningful it is to spend time with family. Well I say take every chance you get, because we honestly don’t know when it will be our last.

Similar to what mom says about your siblings when you’re little and arguing: “You better be nice to one another. You’ll be best friends one day!” That’s precisely what my mom is to me: my best friend. God truly blessed me with the most loving, selfless, and genuinely beautiful – both inside and out – mother I could ever need or want.

My older sister, Kayce, became a mom last year; and it’s been amazing to see her care for my goddaughter, Jude. Not yet having children myself, I can only imagine the strength it takes to be a mother. My sister has that strength, just like our mom. I suppose when you have a role model like our mom it makes it a little easier.

I have to chuckle as I write this because God sure knows what He’s doing when He gives each of us the perfect woman to serve as our mom. How wonderful is it that the same God who created our amazing mothers also created us?

“Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness” (Proverbs 31:25-28).

Let’s take a moment each day to thank God for our mom and all of the moms out there, and don’t ever let mom forget just how much we appreciate her love, guidance and wisdom.

So, Happy Mother’s Day to all – today and every day!