Sin & Grace

By Bishop Charles C. Thompson

Bishop Charles C. Thompson

In his letter to the Romans, St. Paul points out that “where sin abounds, grace abounds all the more” (cf. Romans 5:20). St. Paul makes it very clear that the grace of God is always greater than the power and effect of sin. In other words, there is nothing beyond the scope of divine mercy to heal, transform and reconcile. This truth, of course, underlies the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

The first step in any kind of healing or recovery process is the ability to name the issue. In fact, as many have noted, naming and claiming the issue is half the battle. In terms of our spiritual health, the ability to identify sin in one’s life is paramount to the ongoing conversion process toward the salvation won for us through the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. If He came to die for our sins, then it seems only natural that we be able to acknowledge the sinful nature of our humanity.

Lent is a special time to name and claim not only our sinful nature but the actual sins in our lives. The Season of Lent is meant to draw us into a deeper sense of self-awareness through regular examination of conscience, reflection, prayer, discernment and confession. When considering what type of sin might we need to acknowledge in our lives, a good place to begin is the Confetior:

I confess to almighty God and to you, my brothers and sisters, that I have greatly sinned, in my thoughts and in my words, in what I have done and in what I have failed to do, through my fault, through my fault, through my most grievous fault; therefore I ask blessed Mary ever-Virgin, all the Angels and Saints, and you, my brothers and sisters, to pray for me to the Lord our God.

Here, we are given to understand that sin can occur in thought, word or action. Sin can be the result of either something actual or by omission, a failure. Sin, as noted in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, may be individual and/or communal in nature.

While we tend to be quick to find fault in others, we often feel very vulnerable and hesitant about admitting sin in our own lives. Yet, sin is real, and not just for other people. As the Church has consistently taught, only Jesus and Mary were without sin. Even the saints have had to deal with sin in their lives. Why should any of us be any different? Sure, it is difficult to face the cold, hard fact that we are less than perfect and in need of forgiveness. The Good News is that the grace of forgiveness abounds. Facing our imperfections, especially in terms of our sinfulness, is not a matter for despair, self-loathing and defeat. As Scripture reminds us, Jesus Christ suffered and died for us even while we were still sinners. God’s love and mercy prevails, transforming the minds and hearts of those who dare to acknowledge the effects of sin in their lives in surrender to the healing balm of divine grace.

While an examination of conscience is recommended as a daily endeavor for each and every Christian, it is an especially recommended exercise for our Lenten experience. May God grant us the courage and humility to face the areas in our lives that need transformation, conversion and healing. What resentments, bitterness or grudges are we holding onto? How might prejudice be blinding us from the beauty of others? Does God hold first place in my life? If not, who or what might be hindering me from the beauty, truth and goodness of God’s love and mercy in my life? Is my life Christ-centered or have I created idols out of persons or possessions in my life? Have I been judgmental, biased, irritable, rude, vulgar or indifferent? In terms of wrong, what have I done? In terms of good, what have I failed to do? Have I harmed the dignity of another person through anger, gossip, harsh words, threats or any form of violent behavior? Have I kept holy the Lord’s Day by honoring the Holy Trinity with a grateful heart at Mass? Have I been attentive to the poor, the homeless, the hungry and those in need? What have I done for those in need? As Jesus makes clear, “What you do or fail to do for the least of my brothers and sisters, you do or fail to do for me” (cf. Matthew 25:31-46). These are just a few of the questions that might assist in a faithful examination of conscience. There is an array of questions for such a worthy and necessary spiritual exercise in authentic Christian discipleship.



To acknowledge our sins and give them to the Lord enables us to rise above the grip of guilt, fear, shame and self-righteousness that can blind and weigh us down. Acknowledging and confessing one’s sins allows for a renewed sense of meaning and purpose. Making amends for our sins through penance or making things right provides for healing, growth and new opportunity for ourselves and others. It makes possible new life in relation to God, others, oneself and creation. At the heart of sin is pride. It is by way of humility that we encounter the joy and peace of what it means to be forgiven. How does one experience and appreciate mercy without first realizing the need for mercy? There is no limit to the transforming power of God in our lives, relationships and world. When facing one’s sins, as the saying goes, “there is nothing to fear but fear itself.” Where sin abounds, grace abounds all the more.

