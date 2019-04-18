Christ Is Risen! Alleluia! - ¡Cristo Está Resucitado! ¡Aleluya!

By Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

This is the Good News we proclaim on Easter; and on this day, we celebrate that when Christ came forth from the tomb, salvation, forgiveness and hope burst forth for us as well. Throughout the history of salvation, from the fall of our first parents, God has worked to bring healing and redemption to his people. He revealed his salvific will for us most powerfully in the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus, which we celebrate in a special way during the Paschal Triduum.

Yet the death and resurrection of Christ are not just events in the past – they reach through history to touch us today. The risen Christ is alive and active in our world and our lives, here and now, in 2019. Sometimes we might wistfully ponder what it would have been like if we had lived in Jesus' time, to see him and hear him. However in our Easter faith, we do live in Jesus’ time – and he in ours. Because he is risen, he is not limited to Palestine of the first century – he is present throughout the world, in all times and places.

Easter is the day we celebrate that Christ’s resurrection reveals God’s desire for reconciliation and new life for us and for our broken world. While we believe that the Risen Christ makes all things new, we also know that our world, our Church and our lives are still marred by suffering, confusion, scandal and death. God works in and through our frail, sinful humanity, and so our journey to God is not a straight line forward. But it does mean that in every circumstance of life, from great joys all the way through the difficult struggles that inevitably lie before us, Christ is with us; and his light, rising in glory, will dispel the darkness of our hearts and minds.

That first Easter morning, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb in sorrow. Peter and John ran to the tomb in confusion. Encountering the empty grave, they were forced to grapple with the incredible reality that Jesus had risen as he promised. We will come to Easter Mass in the midst of our own life stories and situations: some come in grief, having lost a loved one this year; some come in the midst of family or work difficulties; some come in confusion or anger, struggling with their faith; some come out of curiosity after a long absence. Yet we will all hear the same Good News – the tomb is empty – Christ is risen. We too have the opportunity to encounter the risen Lord – in his Word, in the Eucharist, the other sacraments and our personal prayer, in the community of the baptized gathered in his name, and in the faces of those in need. As we encounter him, he speaks to us those words of the first Easter – “Peace be with you” - and breathes upon us the gift of his Holy Spirit. If we open our hearts to him, he will touch us with his divine mercy and will walk us every moment of our lives until we see him face to face.

Like Mary Magdalene, we are sent forth this Easter to joyfully proclaim the Good News of the Resurrection in our homes, workplaces, schools and communities. May we allow the graces of this glorious day and season to change our lives and give us new purpose, new direction and new hope. ﻿________________________________________________________________________________________________

Esta es la Buena Nueva que nosotros proclamamos en la Pascua, y en este día, celebramos que cuando Cristo salió de la tumba, la salvación, el perdón y la esperanza brotaron para nosotros también. A lo largo de la historia de la salvación, desde la caída de nuestros primeros padres, Dios ha trabajado para traer la salvación y la resurrección a su gente. Él nos reveló su voluntad salvífica a nosotros más poderosamente en la pasión, muerte y resurrección de Jesús, la cual celebramos de una forma especial durante el Paschal Triduum.

Sin embargo, la muerte y resurrección de Cristo no son solo eventos del pasado—estas atraviesan la historia para alcanzarnos hoy. El Cristo resucitado está vivo y activo en nuestro mundo y nuestras vidas, aquí y ahora, en 2019. A veces podemos ponderar con añoranza como habrá sido si hubiéramos vivido en el tiempo de Jesús—y él en el nuestro. Porque él esta resucitado. Él no está limitado a la Palestina del primer siglo—él está presente a través del mundo, en todos los tiempos y los lugares.

La Pascua es el día en el que celebramos que la resurrección de Cristo revela el deseo de reconciliación de Dios y una nueva vida para nosotros y para nuestro mundo roto. Mientras nosotros creemos que el Cristo Resucitado hace nuevas todas las cosas, también sabemos que nuestro mundo, nuestra Iglesia y nuestras vidas todavía están marcadas por el sufrimiento, la confusión, el escándalo y la muerte. Dios trabaja en y a través de nuestra frágil, pecadora humanidad, y así nuestro viaje hacia Dios no es una línea recta hacia adelante. Pero sí significa que en cada circunstancia de la vida, desde las grandes alegrías hasta las difíciles luchas que inevitablemente tenemos por delante, Cristo está con nosotros; y su luz, resucitando en la gloria, hará disipar la oscuridad de nuestros corazones y mentes.

Esa primera mañana de Pascua, María Magdalena vino a la tumba entre llantos. Pedro y Juan corrieron a la tumba confundidos. Al encontrar la tumba vacía, ellos se vieron forzados a lidiar con la increíble realidad de que Jesús estaba resucitado como lo había prometido. Nosotros vendremos a la Misa de Pascua en medio de nuestras propias historias y situaciones de vida: algunos vienen con desconsuelo, habiendo perdido un ser querido este año; algunos vienen atravesando dificultades familiares o de trabajo; algunos vienen en confusión o enojo, luchando con su fe; algunos vienen por curiosidad después de una larga ausencia. Aun así todos nosotros escucharemos la misma Buena Nueva—la tumba está vacía—Cristo está resucitado. Nosotros también tenemos la oportunidad de encontrar al Señor resucitado—en su Palabra, en la Eucaristía, los otros sacramentos y nuestra oración personal, en la comunidad de los bautizados reunidos en su nombre, y en las caras de aquellos que sufren necesidades. Al encontrarlo, él nos habla esas palabras de la primera Pascua—“la Paz sea contigo”—y respira sobe nosotros el regalo de su Espíritu Santo. Si nosotros abrimos nuestros corazones a él, él nos tocará con su divina misericordia y nos hará caminar a cada momento de nuestras vidas hasta que lo veamos cara a cara.

Como María Magdalena, estemos dispuestos esta Pascua alegremente a proclamar la Buena Nueva de la Resurrección en nuestros hogares, lugares de trabajo, escuelas y comunidades. Dejemos que las gracias de este glorioso día y temporada cambien nuestras vidas y nos den un nuevo propósito, una nueva dirección y una nueva esperanza.