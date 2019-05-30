Come, Holy Spirit, Fill The Hearts Of Your Faithful!

By

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

Come, Holy Spirit, Fill the Hearts of Your Faithful!

Since his election, Pope Francis has repeatedly called all Catholics to be missionary disciples. Like his predecessors, he challenges all the baptized to be actively engaged in sharing the Good News of Jesus with the people of our world. This is a charge I give to our young people when I confirm them. Yet when we look at the diversity of people in our society, even right here in our own diocese, we can’t help but wonder what language, what words we, as the Church, can use to invite, engage and challenge the people around to listen to the Gospel message?

I think we find an answer in the account of Pentecost from the Acts of the Apostles (2:1-42). We are told in this passage that the descent of the Holy Spirit unleashed a courageous power into the world. Driven by wind and fire, the first followers of Jesus burst forth from the upper room, no longer fearful men, but bold evangelists set loose on the world. The description of a “strong, driving wind” evokes images from the story of creation, as the Spirit swept over the vast waters and God blew the breath of life into the man he had fashioned from the earth, a being formed in God’s image and likeness. However, Genesis also relates how God’s image in us was disfigured by sin, how the beauty and unity of humanity was disfigured through the sins of selfishness, false pride and greed, the effects of which we still feel today.

Pentecost ushered in a whole new creation. New winds swept over the earth as the Risen Christ breathed on his people the gift of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit reunites the rich diversity of humanity in the experience of one Lord, one faith, one baptism. It is this profound unity that enables us to speak a universal tongue to touch the hearts of all. It is this Spirit-inspired catholicity, this universality, that allows the Church to embrace a diversity of gifts, members, cultures and personalities. We are united in the one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church, as we profess in the Creed, so that all distinctions are subservient to the one faith and all gifts are used for the common good.

The same Holy Spirit that unifies also strengthens, symbolized by the tongues of fire in the account of Pentecost. As fire purifies, illumines and inspires, so the Holy Spirit does for us. The fire of the Spirit invigorates our faith and empowers us to live it actively day by day. It gives us courage to proclaim the truth, to witness to the faith and to resist temptation. Enflamed by the Spirit, the life of a faithful Catholic becomes a beacon that leads others to Christ and the warmth to melt the hardened heart. If we open our souls to this Divine Fire, then the Spirit will use us to inspire other minds and hearts and to help renew the face of the earth.

The intense sense of unity and mission that marked that first Pentecost is urgently needed today if the Church is to reach our world in this 3rd millennium. To effectively proclaim the faith, the whole Church – clergy, religious and lay faithful – need to speak with one voice. Scandals, divisions, laxity and hypocrisy – all these lessen the credibility of the Church’s witness. Each member of the Church needs to be an example of the faith lived joyfully and energetically in the world today. More than ever, people need to hear the Good News of Jesus’ death and resurrection clearly and boldly proclaimed, whether in our homes, neighborhoods, schools or workplaces. To fulfill this mission, we need to constantly call upon the Gifts of the Holy Spirit we received in baptism and more fully in confirmation: wisdom, understanding, counsel, strength knowledge, piety and fear of the Lord.

So as we celebrate the great feast of Pentecost on June 9, let us implore the Lord to send his Spirit of wind and fire afresh upon his Church. May we carry our Catholic faith out into the world through the universal language of love, forgiveness, truth and peace, so that all people, through the power of the Holy Spirit, might come to proclaim and profess that Jesus Christ is Lord.

¡Ven, Espíritu Santo, llena los corazones de tus fieles!

Desde su elección, el Papa Francisco ha llamado repetidamente a todos los católicos a ser discípulos misioneros. Como sus predecesores, él desafía a todos aquellos bautizados a estar comprometidos activamente a compartir la Buena Nueva de Jesús con la gente de nuestro mundo. Este es el encargo que les doy a nuestros jóvenes cuando los confirmo. A pesar de esto, cuando vemos la diversidad de gente en nuestra sociedad, aun aquí en nuestra propia diócesis, no podemos dejar de preguntarnos ¿qué lenguaje, qué palabras nosotros, como Iglesia, podemos usar para invitar, comprometer y desafiar a la gente a nuestro alrededor para que escuchen el mensaje del Evangelio?

Yo creo que encontramos una respuesta en la historia del Pentecostés de los Hechos de los Apóstoles (2:1-42). Se nos dice en este pasaje que el descenso el Espíritu Santo desató un poder valiente en el mundo. Impulsado por el viento y el fuego, los primeros seguidores de Jesús surgieron del cuarto de arriba, ya no eran más hombres temerosos, sino evangelistas osados liberados en el mundo. La descripción de un viento fuerte y torrencial evoca imágenes de la historia de la creación, el momento en el que el Espíritu arrasó con las vastas aguas y Dios sopló el aliento de la vida sobre el hombre que había creado desde la tierra, un ser formado a imagen y semejanza de Dios. Génesis también relata cómo la imagen de Dios en nosotros estaba desfigurada por el pecado, como la belleza y la unidad de la humanidad estaba desfigurada por los pecados del egoísmo, el orgullo falso y la codicia, cuyos efectos seguimos sintiendo hoy.

El Pentecostés marcó el inicio de una nueva creación. Nuevos vientos cubrieron la tierra mientras el Cristo Levantado respiraba sobre su gente el regalo del Espíritu Santo. El Espíritu Santo reúne la diversidad rica de la humanidad en la experiencia de un Señor, una fe, un bautismo. Es esta profunda unidad la que nos permite hablar un idioma universal que toque los corazones de todos. Es este catolicismo inspirado por el Espíritu, este universalismo, lo que le permite a la Iglesia acoger una diversidad de regalos, miembros, culturas y personalidades. Estamos unidos en la única, santa, católica y apostólica Iglesia, al profesar en el Credo, ya que todas las distinciones quedan subyugadas a una fe y todos los regalos son utilizados para el bien común.

El mismo Espíritu Santo que unifica también fortalece. Simbolizado por las lenguas de fuego en la narrativa del Pentecostés. Así como el fuego purifica, ilumina e inspira, también lo hace el Espíritu Santo. El fuego del Espíritu llena de vigor nuestra fe y nos empodera para vivirla activamente día a día. Nos da coraje para para proclamar la verdad, para ser testigos de la fe y resistir la tentación. Encendida por el Espíritu, la vida de un católico de fe se convierte en el faro que dirige a otros hacia Cristo y la calidez para derretir el corazón endurecido. Si abrimos nuestras almas al Fuego Divino, entonces el Espíritu nos usará para inspirar otras mentes y corazones y para ayudar a renovar la faz de la tierra.

El intenso sentido de unidad y misión que marcó al primer Pentecostés se necesita con urgencia si la Iglesia se propone alcanzar a nuestro mundo en el tercer milenio. Para proclamar la fe efectivamente, toda la Iglesia—clérigos, religiosos y fieles laicos—necesitan hablar con una voz. Escándalos, divisiones, laxitud e hipocresía—todo esto disminuye la credibilidad de los testigos de la Iglesia. Cada miembro de la Iglesia necesita ser un ejemplo de la fe vivida con alegría y energéticamente en el mundo hoy. Más que nunca la gente necesita escuchar la Buena Nueva de la muerte de Jesús y su resurrección claramente y osadamente proclamada, tanto en nuestros hogares, como también en nuestros vecindarios, escuelas, y lugares de trabajo. Para completar esta misión, necesitamos llamar constantemente a los Regalos del Espíritu Santo que hemos recibido en el bautismo y más plenamente en la confirmación: sabiduría, entendimiento, asesoría, conocimiento sólido, compasión y miedo al Señor.

Entonces al celebrar la gran fiesta de Pentecostés el 9 de junio, implorémosle al Señor para que nos envíe su Espíritu de viento y fuego renovado en su Iglesia. Llevemos nuestra fe católica al mundo a través del lenguaje universal del amor, el perdón, la verdad y la paz, para que toda la gente, a través del poder del Espíritu Santo, pueda venir a proclamar y profesar que Jesucristo es el Señor.

Spanish translation by Dr. Daniela Abraham of St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.