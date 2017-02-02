USCCB Chairmen Express Solidarity With Muslim Community

By By The U.S. Conference Of Catholic Bishops, Special To The Message

WASHINGTON—On Jan. 27, 2017, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order that, among other things, suspends issuance of visas and other immigration benefits to nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days; indefinitely suspends resettlement of refugees from Syria, which is also predominantly Muslim, subject to a possible exception for those who are “religious minorities” in their home countries and facing religious persecution; and suspends virtually the entire U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days, also subject to a possible exception for such “religious minorities.”

On Jan. 31, Most Rev. Mitchell T. Rozanski, Bishop of Springfield, Mass., and Chairman of the USCCB Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, Most Rev. William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore and Chairman of the USCCB Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty, and Most Rev. Oscar Cantú, Bishop of Las Cruces, N.M., and Chairman of the USCCB Committee on International Justice and Peace, jointly issued the following statement in response to this action:

“We recognize that (the Jan. 27) Executive Order has generated fear and untold anxiety among refugees, immigrants and others throughout the faith community in the United States. In response to the Order, we join with other faith leaders to stand in solidarity again with those affected by this order, especially our Muslim sisters and brothers. We also express our firm resolution that the Order’s stated preference for ‘religious minorities’ should be applied to protect not only Christians where they are a minority, but all religious minorities who suffer persecution, which includes Yazidis, Shia Muslims in majority Sunni areas, and vice versa. While we also recognize that the United States government has a duty to protect the security of its people, we must nevertheless employ means that respect religious liberty for all and the urgency of protecting the lives of those who desperately flee violence and persecution. It is our conviction as followers of the Lord Jesus that welcoming the stranger and protecting the vulnerable lie at the core of the Christian life. And so, to our Muslim brothers and sisters and all people of faith, we stand with you and welcome you.”