'Be Not Afraid' Is Theme For Respect Life Sunday And 2017-18 Program

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) – Respect Life Month is observed every October by the church in the United States, beginning with Respect Life Sunday, which takes place this year on Oct. 1. These events kick off the 2017-18 Respect Life Program.

The theme for the coming year is "Be Not Afraid," and will be in effect through September 2018.

New materials are produced each year to help Catholics understand, value and become engaged with supporting the God-given dignity of every person. Materials and more information are available at www.usccb.org.