Vatican Releases Statistics Of Francis' Pontificate

By

CNS/Paul Haring

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – In five years as leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has made 22 international trips, traveling 154,906 miles – the equivalent of six times around the world.

He also has declared 880 new saints, which includes the martyrdom of an estimated 800 Italian laymen killed by Ottoman soldiers in the 15th century.

The Vatican released those numbers and more on March 17, detailing the many papal events, documents, travels and accomplishments the past five years. The numbers cover the period from March 19, 2013 – the solemnity of St. Joseph, the day officially inaugurating the start of his pontificate – to March 19, 2018.

According to the Vatican statistics, the 81-year-old pope has: