What Can One Person Do?

By Kaitlin Klein

Making new year’s resolutions got me thinking not only of what I can do and change for myself and my own life, but also what I can do and how I can help the world around me. I sometimes find it overwhelming when I think of the many people in physical and emotional pain, the persecution of peoples and those affected by war, terrorist attacks, illness, sex trafficking, political problems; the list goes on and on. There’s a lot to complain about, worry about and stress about over these issues, big and small, in my own life and in those in the world as a whole. I began reflecting on what I can do as just one person and as a follower of Christ.

My first conclusion was not a surprise: prayer. I find it tempting sometimes to try to fix things myself and to speak out and do everything I can to mend an issue. Sometimes, however, I may be called to hold my tongue and to let God take control. I know he wants my prayers, though! St. Therese of Lisieux also wanted to change and affect hearts. She said, “All my strength lies in prayer and sacrifice. They are invincible weapons, and I know, by experience, that they can soften the heart much better than words.” In such a “doing” culture, it takes faith and trust to pray and do penance to promote change rather than do actions and speak harshly.

Other times, God calls us called to take action. As in all situations and at all times, the Lord knows how we should best act. He enjoys working through His people and can accomplish much! St. John Kanty’s words struck me: “Fight all error, but do it with good humor, patience, kindness, and love. Harshness will damage your own soul and spoil the best cause.” Wow, what words to live by. We accomplish nothing—in fact, do the opposite by harming ourselves—if we do not act and speak as Christ would. I can easily be passionate about a cause, but that passion does no good if it is not done in love and in a way that doesn’t harm the other side.

I see error, unrest and a lack of peace in many places, but I reflected on the No. 1 places to begin: my own heart and my own home. St. Teresa of Calcutta preached peace throughout her life. She said, "Peace and war begin at home. If we truly want peace in the world, let us begin by loving one another in our own families. If we want to spread joy, we need for every family to have joy.” That is beautiful and such a great reminder that my personal prayer and how I treat my family and friends truly does have an impact on the world around me. This year, I will try not to underestimate the effect I can have if I take the steps to let Christ live in me and follow his loving guidance.