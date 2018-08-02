Guidance For The Incoming College Student

By Austin Wolf

As I finish my last semester of undergraduate coursework, I find myself reflecting on the steps I have taken throughout this journey. My time at the University of Southern Indiana has given me a purpose; it has further solidified a direction for my future. I know this in my heart now. However, as an incoming freshman, I felt completely different. One of my goals this past year has been to mentor others. College can present a tough transition; and having experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, I believe it’s only fair to share some of the wisdom others have given me. After much thought, I have compiled three tips to help guide the incoming college student.

1. Pray

Prayer is a powerful gift. As summer break winds down, ask the Lord to guide your steps as you begin a new chapter. Pray for courage, strength, and wisdom. As the semester progresses, continue to ask God for the tools necessary for carrying out his will. As you pray, many doors will open. Some might seem intimidating at first; however, this is the Lord at work. Trust in his plan.

“Those who know your name trust in you; you never forsake those who seek you, Lord.” - Psalm 9:11

2. Get Involved

One of the best pieces of advice I received freshman year was to get involved. At the beginning of the year, campus organizations oftentimes host back-to-school events. These events make it fun and easy to learn about the services different organizations provide. If you are still unsure of what to do, look for the Newman Catholic Community (or your Catholic campus ministry). Campus ministries are comprised of many students willing to discuss ways to get involved. Once you decide on a couple of organizations, stay active. Use your gifts to serve others.

“Whatever you do, do from the heart, as for the Lord and not for others.” - Colossians 3:23

3. Stay Grounded

Yes, I think it is important to get involved. Having said that, do not forget why you are at school. First and foremost, you attend college to earn a degree. Thus, you shouldn’t neglect your studies. Go to the library, check out campus tutoring services, join a study group. Find what works for you, and work diligently. Despite what others say, you can find a balance between your school life and social life. It takes effort; however, in the end, the effort is well worth it.

“For we are his handiwork, created in Christ Jesus for the good works that God has prepared in advance, that we should live in them.” - Ephesians 2:10

I hope you took something away after reading this. Additionally, I pray that the Lord opens your eyes, heart, and mind to whatever it is you’re seeking. Good luck as you begin the next chapter.

Wolf is a Senior at USI Healthcare Administration. He serves as Treasurer for USI Newman Catholic Community.