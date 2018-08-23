Identity Crises Are Fundamental To Human Nature

By Maria Sermersheim

MARIA SERMERSHEIM

Identity crises are a popular topic, and fundamental to human nature is the desire to leave a legacy, to somehow live on and immortalize ourselves. Take a look at the pyramids and obsession with fame; watch the thousandth movie where a character realizes their identity and their strength in that recognition, then read an ancient tale with the same theme. It is no wonder it’s so prevalent, though, when society often centers on the mentality that we should cater to every whim and look to the satisfaction of our desires for fulfillment. Our identities are rooted in God, and God is not easily found when we succumb to every temptation and deliver ourselves into the traps of relativism. I wrote last week that sacrifice is the way of life, and it is also our sustenance. Not only must we sacrifice to find eternal life and joy, but sacrifice is the very fiber of human identity.

Giving ourselves to others is written in the essence of our souls, of who we are and how we are meant to live. On page 235 of Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s (Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI) “Introduction to Christianity,” he wrote, “It is openness to the whole, to the infinite, that makes man complete. Man is man by reaching out infinitely beyond himself, and he is consequently more of a man the less enclosed he is in himself, the less ‘limited’ he is.” Any unwillingness to go the extra mile limits our abilities to be like Jesus and be open to “the infinite” that is God and his goodness. We shut ourselves off from others and put up walls with the idea that we are protecting ourselves, preserving our identities. But without the nourishment of community, without the purpose of reaching out and serving others in total love, the flowers of our souls we try to protect wilt and shrivel. Plants rooted firmly in the ground are not meant to be potted and guarded; they must be exposed to the sun and rain, the pollinators must be welcome if we hope for beautiful blooms.

It can be scary to look around the world and feel small, though we know we are each unique. We want to distinguish ourselves and be meaningful, so we try to live on in others’ memories and leave behind accomplishments like monuments, novels, or significant, historic actions. These, too, will fade, though, and any remnants will portray only a portion of our identities, and interpretations will distort our personalities. God, however, “does not hold just the shadow and echo of my being, [his] ideas are not just copies of reality. I myself am his thought, which establishes me more securely, so to speak, than I am in myself; his thought is not the posthumous shadow but the original source and strength of my being. In him I can stand as more than a shadow; in him I am truly closer to myself than I should be if I just tried to stay by myself” (pages 303-304). God is love, and love is total self-gift…and we can only find our full, true selves in God.

Given popular influence, we tend to believe we will find ourselves somewhere within, but this is not true. Only by pouring ourselves out for others and following Christ’s example will we find ourselves. When confronted with mass confusion about identity, we can stand strong knowing God is our foundation. We need not fear the passage of time, for God transcends such concepts, and he sustains us. Our being is in God; he who is sacrificial love, living life for the other.