Mindfulness For All Ages

By By Emily Sommers, MSW, Youth First

Mindfulness means paying attention to the present moment and noticing inner experiences like thoughts and feelings. Research shows that mindfulness can help reduce stress and anxiety.

Parents, children and teens may benefit from discussing their perception of mindfulness with each other and, hopefully, this article will encourage just that.

What examples can you come up with where you are already using mindfulness? You might surprise yourself and build confidence by starting there! It is certainly very rewarding to do this with a classroom of students, no matter the age, who share their wisdom so freely.

Here is a brief list to encourage mindfulness during the 2018-19 school year. See if you and your family can add to the list.

Create a “daily” gratitude jar where all family members can write down and contribute one good thing (or more) about their day or something they think they did well.

Establish a particular space at home for everything that will be needed for the following day to ensure backpacks are loaded up and ready to go. Making lunches together the night before can also be a family mindfulness activity.

Frustrated with an activity? Take a time-out and come back to it later.

Check your self-talk…is it kind and encouraging?

Write some positive inspirations and post them around you.

Deep breathing exercises and stretch breaks can be very helpful.

Challenge irrational thoughts by asking yourself, “Is this something that I can do anything about today?” If so, take the necessary steps to do just that.

Eat mindfully. Notice how your food looks and smells. Rather than rushing, eat slowly, mindfully and take in all of the senses.

Make a daily inventory of the things you felt you did well and those you felt you might have done better.

Remind yourself it happens a little at a time…not all at once!

Journal! Journaling can benefit by providing an emotional and physical release as well as providing insight and inspiration.

Take a walk or enjoy any exercise you prefer.

Get outside in nature…enjoy the sunset and take in all of the sights, sounds and smells!

Experience a loving-kindness meditation…YouTube has some great examples.

Listen to music.

Take time to laugh.

Easy does it. Remember, mindfulness is all about the daily practice, and the more we practice something the more permanent it becomes. Good self-care has a positive ripple effect to all of those around you, too.

Emily Sommers, MSW, is a school social worker for Youth First, Inc., serving St. John the Baptist School in Newburgh, and Annunciation School’s Christ the King and Holy Spirit campuses. Youth First is a local nonprofit dedicated to strengthening youth and families. This fall, Youth First will provide 54 Master’s level social workers to 75 schools in 10 Indiana counties. More than 60,000 youth and families per year have access to Youth First’s school social work and afterschool programs that prevent substance abuse, promote healthy behaviors, and maximize student success.