Camp Memories Provides Place For Healing

By Laura Keys, LCSW, Youth First

For the past four years, Youth First has provided the children of our community with an opportunity to come together in recognition and healing over the death of a loved one. Camp Memories is a bereavement camp that transforms the lives of children who have experienced loss.

Facilitated by grief professionals and trained volunteers, the fourth annual Camp Memories was a day-long experience filled with music, art and play combined with grief education and emotional support. Washington Middle School in Evansville hosted the camp, which supported both experiential and therapeutic activities.

This free one-day camp includes confidence-building programs and age-based support groups that break the emotional isolation grief often brings. Camp Memories is offered to children 8-17 years of age. Due to capacity restrictions, the number of campers is limited to 30 children in each camp.

At Camp Memories children are comforted knowing there are other children who have had similar grief and loss experiences and feelings. Campers have an opportunity to tell their story, express their feelings and memorialize their loved ones. They are provided with the tools and resources needed during and after camp, including memories and friendships that have the potential to last long after camp is complete.

Washington Middle School will again host this camp from 8:30 a.m. CDT to 3:30 p.m. CDT on April 27. Washington Middle School is located at 1801 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47714. Camp Memories will also be held on May 4 at Camp Illiana in Washington, Indiana. If you know a child who is interested in attending Camp Memories, please contact the Youth First Social Work Department at 812-421-8336 ext. 107.

Keys serves as Youth First Director of Social Work